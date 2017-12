Con Edison crews from New York help restore power in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. - Mark Dye

While the Army Corps of Engineers is focused on the big picture of restoring power to Puerto Rico, the daily work falls to crews of linemen with bucket trucks and heavy equipment out around the island. Some of them have contracts with the Corps and others are there by mutual aid agreements with PREPA, Puerto Rico's power authority, like the Con Edison team from New York. We captured them working to restore power to the historic buildings in Old San Juan.

Crews of linemen from Con Edison prepare for the day’s assignments in Puerto Rico. - Mark Dye

Old San Juan’s rooftop power lines pose a challenge for Con Edison linemen from New York. - Mark Dye

Con Edison linemen from New York get to work restoring power in San Juan, Puerto Rico. - Mark Dye

Street lights illuminate Plaza de Colón in Old San Juan. - Joanne Griffith/Marketplace

Con Edison trucks line Plaza de Colón in Old San Juan. - Joanne Griffith/Marketplace