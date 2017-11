Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/27/sustainability/oil-giant-shell-service-station-means-electric-cars-too/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Running cars on something other than gas stands to greatly reduce the world's need for oil. That has energy company Shell moving into the electric vehicle charging business. On top of last month’s purchase of major European electric vehicle charging network NewMotion, it's got a new partnership to put high speed EV chargers in dozens of Shell stations across Europe.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.