While the drama over at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is ongoing, the big story in Washington right now is still taxes. Members of Congress are back from their holiday break, and Republicans are doing their best to tweak and prod the tax plan to garner enough votes to get it through the Senate. That means perks going in for individual members, which have to be offset somewhere else to save money in the final package. A new report from the Congressional Budget Office on the decision to repeal the Obamacare mandate shows it could reduce benefits for low-income families.

