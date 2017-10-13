Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers. - Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Fall sports are in full swing. Football season began last month, hockey kicked off last week, basketball begins soon and playoff baseball has fans riveted. And lots of people will be watching from sports bars instead of the couch. This is perhaps especially true in Los Angeles, where the Dodgers are in the playoffs, but the team's exclusive deal with Spectrum cable has prevented many fans from watching the games at home. The deal has been great for business at bars with a swanky sports package and a big screen, like Mohawk Bend in Los Angeles. The bar is just minutes away from Dodger stadium, and beverage director Thom Sigsby says the pub is crowded at this time of year with sports fans.

