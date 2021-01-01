Sports insurance rates to double this year

2020 was a rough year for, well, just about everything. Including sports, with leagues canceling hundreds of events. The MLB sued its insurers to get back the billions it said it lost on unsold tickets and concessions.
This year, games with fans are back, though teams will be paying much more for insurance.
Insurance premiums for games could double next year, according to broker NFP. But Joe Favorito, a sports marketing consultant who teaches at Columbia University, said not letting fans back in is financially just not an option for teams.
“You need to have fans in the stand,” he said. “So you’ll see teams running the risk of not having the proper insurance, versus not having people in the building.”
He expects teams will try and absorb the increased cost of insurance, in an effort to woo reluctant fans back.
Attracting those fans in person is a bigger deal for some sports than others. Marc Edelman, professor of sports law at Baruch College, said NFL teams get the biggest share of their revenue from TV deals and will be the least hurt by fans staying home.
“By contrast, baseball and hockey teams have generated the greatest share of their revenue from live attendance,” he said.
But at the end of the day, Edelman too said no sport can survive without a live crowd.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines?
Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are getting the shots first, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Essential workers will be considered next, but with limited vaccine doses and a lot of workers considered essential, the jockeying has already started over which ones should go to the front of the line: meatpacking workers, pilots, bankers and ride-share drivers among them. The CDC will continue to consider how to best distribute the vaccine, but ultimately it’s up to each state to decide who gets the shots when.
Could relaxing patents help poorer countries get vaccines faster?
The world’s poorest countries may not be able to get any vaccine at all until 2024, by one estimate. To deliver vaccines to the world’s poor sooner that, some global health activists want to waive intellectual property protections on vaccines, medicines and diagnostics. India, South Africa and Kenya have asked the World Trade Organization to allow pharmaceutical plants in the developing world to manufacture patented drugs without having to worry about lawsuits. The United States, Britain and the European Union, have repeatedly rejected the proposal at the WTO.
The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept in extreme cold at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. And keeping it that cold requires dry ice. Where does that dry ice come from?
Also, is there enough of it to go around? And how much is it going to cost? The demand for dry ice is about to spike, and a whole bunch of industries are worried. Now, dry ice sells for $1 to $3 a pound. While the vaccine gets priority, smaller businesses and nonessential industries may end up losing out.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.
Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.
Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.
We’re ready for 2021, thanks to you!
Marketplace Investors kept our work strong in 2020.