More than 120 school districts remain closed Wednesday as a result of Tropical Storm Harvey, according to Texas education officials. In Houston, public schools aren’t expected to open until after Labor Day at the earliest, affecting more than 200,000 kids. Meanwhile, dry schools in nearby towns and cities are opening their doors to evacuees.

