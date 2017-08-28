Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/28/economy/mid-day-update/08282017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

With Hurricane Harvey causing many refineries in Texas to temporarily shut down, we'll chat with Energy Intelligence analyst Barbara Shook about the effects this is having on crude oil and gasoline prices. Afterwards, we'll chat with University of South Carolina professor Robert Hartwig about why many people are left without flood insurance, and the difference between how much insured damage the industry has to pay out, and the overall economic cost of a natural disaster.