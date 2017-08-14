Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/14/business/can-netflix-afford-more-big-gets-shonda-rhimes/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Netflix, the big video on demand company, committed what amounts to a raid on the content stable of Disney. It has signed a multiyear production contract with Shonda Rhimes —creator of hit TV series such as "Grey’s Anatomy" and "Scandal." With more than 50 original shows under its belt just this year, Netflix is doubling down on the old notion that content is king. However, creating shows costs a lot of money, and with $20 billion in debt already, how many more shows can Netflix bankroll?

