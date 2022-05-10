Is the TV industry facing a showrunner shortage?

While you might not see the title when credits roll, showrunners are critical in television production. From Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy”) to Michael Schur (“Parks and Recreation”), showrunners are the impresarios of the industry, managing the writers room while getting final say on individual episodes. But as the entertainment business shifts in response to streaming, the conventional avenues for training new showrunners are changing too — and that could make them harder to find.

Journalist Katharine Trendacosta spent three years reporting on the state of showrunning for Vice. She spoke to “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about her reporting.

To hear the interview, use the media player above.