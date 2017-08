Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/03/business/food-makers-battle-profits-during-price-war/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Kraft-Heinz will release second quarter earnings after the markets close on Thursday. Those profits may be squeezed by an ongoing price war between Amazon and Walmart. Suppliers like Kraft have found themselves caught in the crossfire as the two giant retailers pressure them for lower prices.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.