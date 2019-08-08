Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Marketplace

Where does returned merchandise go?

Aug 8, 2019
Latest Episodes

This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Kraft Heinz loses millions in “goodwill.” What does that mean?

Sabri Ben-Achour Aug 8, 2019
It was not a good day for Kraft Heinz, maker of Oscar Mayer hot dogs, Velveeta, and CoolWhip. Net sales in the past six months were down compared to the previous year. The company also noted that its brands were now worth less. And finally, the company said it had lost millions of dollars worth of “goodwill.”

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

