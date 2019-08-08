Kraft Heinz loses millions in “goodwill.” What does that mean?
It was not a good day for Kraft Heinz, maker of Oscar Mayer hot dogs, Velveeta, and CoolWhip. Net sales in the past six months were down compared to the previous year. The company also noted that its brands were now worth less. And finally, the company said it had lost millions of dollars worth of “goodwill.”
