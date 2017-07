Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/25/economy/banks-suffer-commodities-trading-hits-rocky-patch/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Commodity trading — often a big money maker for banks and hedge funds — has been subdued in recent months, leading to significant drops in revenue. Goldman Sachs recently said its commodity trading unit had the worst quarter on record, and other banks are in a similar situation. The reasons behind the slump? Lack of volatility and weak oil prices seem to be two of the main culprits.

