Despite all the president’s complaints on the campaign trail about China and the unbalanced trading relationship the U.S. has with them, the Trump administration and China are scheduled to announce the details on bilateral trade talks this week. The Chinese economy continues to grow; it's up a fresh 6.9 percent during the second quarter. But behind that growth is a sort of sluggishness – productivity is at a standstill in China. We explore why.

