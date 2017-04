Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/28/sustainability/why-oil-companies-might-prefer-west-texas-over-new-offshore-oil-sites/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump’s latest executive order seeks to open new federal waters for offshore drilling, but the most popular place for oil companies is decidedly land based – the Permian Basin in Texas.

