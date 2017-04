Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/25/economy/farmers-bring-their-shopping-list-white-house/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As Sonny Perdue gets sworn in to be the new Secretary of Agriculture, President Trump is set to meet with farming representatives. Among the top items on their list: immigration and trade. Up to 70 percent of the farming labor force is undocumented immigrants. About 20 percent of the U.S. agriculture business are exports dependent on good trade relations.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.