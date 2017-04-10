Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/10/economy/mid-day-update/04102017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As the first-quarter earnings season kicks off, MacroPolicy Perspectives founder Julia Coronado joins us to discuss the growing tension between consumer sentiment indicators and economic data on investing and hiring. Afterwards, we'll hear from Marketplace's David Brancaccio about his road trip as part of our new "Robot-Proof Jobs" series. On today's show, he's auditioning a potential sidekick: Pepper the robot, a humanoid that can read emotions and won't get tired of your questions. Afterwards, we'll look at "Sesame Street's" decision to introduce the character of Julia, a 4-year-old muppet on the autism spectrum.