A view of the Bank of England in the City of London. - CARL COURT/AFP/GettyImages

Our partners at the BBC have uncovered a secret recording that implicates the Bank of England in Libor rigging.

Libor, also known as the London Interbank Offered Rate, is the interest rate that banks are prepared to pay to borrow money from each other.

The recording adds to a body of evidence that the Bank of England repeatedly pressured banks to push their Libor rates down, even though that was against the proper basis for setting Libor.

