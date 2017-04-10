Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/10/business/are-foreign-automakers-feeling-pressured-trump/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Toyota is investing $1.3 billion to upgrade 30-year-old equipment at its manufacturing plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. The factory is going to start producing a new Camry in June. The automaker says this investment has been in the works for years and was not driven by the border tax floated by President Trump. But that doesn't mean foreign automakers won't take the opportunity to highlight their U.S. investments — and to argue against a border tax.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.