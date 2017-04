Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/07/business/ups-offer-saturday-deliveries-response-growing-online-shopping-sector/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

UPS is upping its game. The parcel carrier this week announced it’s going to extend service out to Saturday, competing with the likes of FedEx and the U.S.Postal Service. The move comes as e-commerce continues to expand, with customers demanding faster delivery times.

