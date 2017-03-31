Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/31/economy/trump-digs-trade-abuse-two-orders/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump issued two executive orders dealing with trade today. One will start a 90-day clock for the Commerce Department to report back on countries unfairly subsidizing their exports to the U.S. That's called dumping. Second, the administration will look into whether countervailing duties imposed by the U.S. when it finds another country is dumping are actually being collected. How much dumping is going on? And what countries are doing it?

