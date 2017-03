Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/31/economy/new-senate-bill-aims-stop-production-penny-coin-bid-cut-mint-s-costs/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A new Senate bill proposes some changes to American currency — switching from dollar bills to coins, making nickels out of cheaper metals and suspending production of the penny. But why are these copper-colored coins in the crosshairs?

