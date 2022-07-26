The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Senate to vote on bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production

Lily Jamali Jul 26, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
President Joe Biden participates virtually in a meeting on the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House on July 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. The meeting was held for President Biden to hear from CEOs and labor leaders on the way funding for production of computer chips would impact them. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate to vote on bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production

Lily Jamali Jul 26, 2022
Heard on:
President Joe Biden participates virtually in a meeting on the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House on July 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. The meeting was held for President Biden to hear from CEOs and labor leaders on the way funding for production of computer chips would impact them. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

President Joe Biden met virtually with CEOs and labor leaders Monday to build support for the CHIPS Act. The bill, now before the Senate, aims to expand domestic production of semiconductor chips. The pandemic led to a shortage of those chips, which are primarily produced in East Asia.

The semiconductor shortage has slowed down manufacturing of a range of electronics from vehicles to appliances. On top of creating a more reliable supply, administration officials said the CHIPS Act would also make the U.S. less dependent on chips made in China.

“The U.S. manufacturing share has dropped to around 12% globally,” said Willy Shih, who teaches management at Harvard Business School. That’s down from 37% in 1990.

Shih said having so much production offshore also puts the U.S. at a disadvantage when it comes to designing new chips. “It impacts your ability as a country to do innovation,” he said.

The bill would provide the industry with $52 billion dollars in subsidies. Bernstein Research managing director Stacy Rasgon is skeptical about how much of a difference that would make.

“I know it sounds like a big number, like $52 billion over five years for the industry, but it’s a rounding error,” given the amount of investment he estimates it would take to bring back U.S. chip manufacturing in a meaningful way.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:34 AM PDT
7:31
2:31 AM PDT
6:19
7:27 AM PDT
1:50
Jul 25, 2022
14:21
Jul 25, 2022
27:31
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
3:00 AM PDT
25:42
Even amid the crash, there's some optimism about the future of crypto
Even amid the crash, there's some optimism about the future of crypto
Why aren't mulberries sold at grocery stores?
I've Always Wondered ...
Why aren't mulberries sold at grocery stores?
There's a new spate of working-class sitcoms, and they're not sold on the American dream
There's a new spate of working-class sitcoms, and they're not sold on the American dream
With limited access to abortion comes limited access to medical training to perform abortions
With limited access to abortion comes limited access to medical training to perform abortions