My EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played

The U.S. is trying to remake the chip supply chain, despite the glut

Lily Jamali Jan 30, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A recent surplus of semiconductor chips has caused prices to tank. Annabelle Chih/Getty Images

The U.S. is trying to remake the chip supply chain, despite the glut

Lily Jamali Jan 30, 2023
Heard on:
A recent surplus of semiconductor chips has caused prices to tank. Annabelle Chih/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

We are a long way from the shortage of semiconductor chips during the early days of the pandemic. Now there is an abundance of those chips, found in everything from smartphones to military weapons technology.

The pandemic’s pressure on the global supply chain led the United States to consider how policy changes might help reduce the odds of another chip shortage. But what might the current glut of chips mean for those efforts?

Prices have tanked over the last year because of the chip surplus, and the outlook ahead for the semiconductor industry isn’t great, said Willy Shih, professor of management practice at Harvard Business School. 

“We’re seeing inventory corrections in areas that have experienced excesses,” he said.

That shouldn’t remove the urgency of trying to remake the global chip supply chain though, Shih added.

“The risk is that people focus on the short term and don’t look at the long-term problem,” he said.

For American policymakers, that long-term problem boils down to promoting U.S. chip manufacturing while protecting national security, according to Jacob Feldgoise of Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

The CHIPS and Science Act, which became law this summer, helps subsidize chipmakers in the United States with tens of billions of dollars to make them more competitive with China.

“That money has already been dispersed by Congress, and the Commerce Department still actually needs to unveil their application process for that money,” Feldgoise said.

Ongoing tensions between China and major chip producer Taiwan have heightened national security concerns and have motivated U.S. political leaders to place even more focus on chip policy, according to Chris Miller, author of the recent book “Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology.”

The U.S., the Netherlands and Japan reportedly just reached a deal that would restrict exports of advanced chipmaking machinery to China — part of a broader push.

“This is very much a strategy of cutting China out of the key tech supply chains that make advance computing possible,” Miller said.

Miller added that he doesn’t expect U.S. policymakers to reverse course any time soon.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:32 PM PST
13:57
3:30 PM PST
27:51
2:09 PM PST
1:50
7:32 AM PST
7:54
2:59 AM PST
5:45
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
How much have prices increased over the past year? It depends on where you live.
How much have prices increased over the past year? It depends on where you live.
For business owners in China, a touch-and-go reopening after zero-COVID
For business owners in China, a touch-and-go reopening after zero-COVID
Why this debt ceiling fight is already different
Make Me Smart
Why this debt ceiling fight is already different
Some consumers more upbeat as inflation moderates
Some consumers more upbeat as inflation moderates

Need some Econ 101?

Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.

Let's do it!