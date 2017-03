Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/31/business/amazon-wants-bring-more-food-suppliers-onboard/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The online retailing behemoth Amazon is reportedly courting big food manufacturers. According to Bloomberg, the retailer is asking the companies to pay a visit to its Seattle headquarters for several days of talks. The point of such a meeting? To try to get companies like General Mills and Mondelez to rely less on big grocery chains and sell their packaged foods through Amazon.

