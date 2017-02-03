DownloadDownload

02/03/2017: Super Bowl ads are riskier than ever (and just as expensive)

President Donald Trump's latest executive order took the first steps toward whittling away on Dodd-Frank today. We'll look at that and what's ahead, plus what causes the job loss Trump campaigned on — and what doesn't. Then: After a bitter election and a rocky start to the year, making a Super Bowl ad is more of a gamble than ever. We'll look at how companies are spending their $5 million (at least) for 30 seconds this Sunday. Plus, more unintended consequences of Trump's travel ban and the growing winter biking trend.

