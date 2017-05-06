06/05/2017: The first major infrastructure upgrade

President Donald Trump has promised to invest $1 trillion in infrastructure, so where could we see the first big change? With the air traffic control system, according to his administration. On today's show, we'll discuss what needs upgrading in this sector and how exactly his plan would work. Next, we'll examine the House's plan to roll back Dodd-Frank reforms, which were implemented to prevent the possibility of another financial collapse. Plus: A look at the struggles that young farmers face in the midst of rising agriculture costs.