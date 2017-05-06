DownloadDownload

06/05/2017: The first major infrastructure upgrade

President Donald Trump has promised to invest $1 trillion in infrastructure, so where could we see the first big change? With the air traffic control system, according to his administration. On today's show, we'll discuss what needs upgrading in this sector and how exactly his plan would work. Next, we'll examine the House's plan to roll back Dodd-Frank reforms, which were implemented to prevent the possibility of another financial collapse. Plus: A look at the struggles that young farmers face in the midst of rising agriculture costs. 

06/05/2017: The battle between a meat processor and a media company over 'pink slime'

By David Brancaccio
June 05, 2017

Did ABC News get it wrong when it called one meat processor's products "pink slime"? Beef Products Inc. has filed a defamation lawsuit against the media organization, which goes to trial in South Dakota starting today. We'll discuss what's at stake and why the location of the trial could have an effect on the outcome. Afterwards, we'll look at one Navajo Nation high school's push to train kids in coding.

