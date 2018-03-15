03/15/2018: The Senate is relaxing rules on Wall Street

(Markets Edition) The Senate has voted to relax the regulations put on banks after the financial crisis (also known as Dodd-Frank), which critics like Sen. Elizabeth Warren are calling "The Bank Lobbying Act." We'll look at how lax, exactly, these rules will become for the banking industry. Afterwards, we'll talk to economist Diane Swonk about what she thinks some of Dodd-Frank's limitations are, and then we'll head to Virginia to find out why the felony threshold for property theft is so low.