02/22/2018: Remember when banking was boring?

Here we are, 10 years after the American financial system imploded, and something amazing has happened. President Donald Trump came into office saying he would "do a big number" on the "disaster" that was Dodd-Frank, but now his administration is keeping key parts of the legislation, like the rule letting the government liquidate a failing financial firm in a crisis. And you know what? Banks seem OK with that. We'll explain. Then: We spent some time last year talking about how the president can affect stock prices with a tweet, but he's not the only one. Snap shares dropped 6 percent today after Kylie Jenner said she hardly uses Snapchat anymore. What's that say about the company's business model? Plus, the economics of TV's reboot frenzy.