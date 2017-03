Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/20/sustainability/sunshine-seems-better-business-bet-nevada-coal/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Despite the Trump administration’s push for coal and other fossil energy, Nevada just went dramatically in the other way. On the day after it pulled the plug on a coal-fired power plant, it cut the ribbon on a new solar energy farm.

