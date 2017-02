Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/24/elections/fractured-democratic-party-fundraising-challenges-also-opportunities/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Democratic National Committee is getting ready to pick its new leader on Saturday. There have been some fractures in the Democratic Party as of late — you've got the Hillary Clinton wing, the Bernie Sanders wing and some other wings too. At the same time, there's a lot of energy coming from people protesting the new Republican president.

So what does the fundraising climate look like for the DNC at a time like this?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.