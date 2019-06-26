Featured Now This Is UncomfortableWorkplace CultureBrains and LossesHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

The progressive case against student loan forgiveness

Jun 26, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,825 Episodes
Marketplace 3,869 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,576 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 135 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 105 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 3 Episodes

To demonstrate staying power, Democratic candidates need to win debates and donations

Andy Uhler Jun 26, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A sign advertises the first Democratic presidential primary debates for the 2020 election, which take place June 26 and 27 in Miami, Florida.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Election season is ramping up, and Democratic candidates head to the debate stage Wednesday and Thursday evenings. It’s a critical moment for many of the lesser-known candidates who managed to meet the criteria set for participating.

In a crowded field dominated by Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders, lesser-known candidates need to make a good showing to stay alive. Specifically, they need to capitalize on the national stage the debates provide to pull in as many donations as possible before the end of this quarter. Analysts say the financial disclosures based on this second-quarter fundraising should tell us a lot about which candidates will move on.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Marketplace helps
you stay financially responsible all year, now we need YOUR help to balance our budget. 

Help us reach 2,500 donors by June 30!

give now

We’re counting on you today!

Marketplace helps you stay financially responsible all year, now we need YOUR help to keep our budget on track.
Donate NOW to help us hit our target of 2,500 Marketplace Investors by June 30!

Give Now