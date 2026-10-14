Is AI solving the right problems for consumers?

New AI features are quickly rolling out in the apps we use every day — from Google’s AI-generated search summaries to Meta’s Muse agent.

But there's a big gap between what these tools can do and what most consumers find useful. The vast majority use free versions of chatbots, for searching the web, not running swarms of agents to manage their lives.

Kate Moran, a user experience researcher at Gibbons and Moran, joins us to unpack the AI adoption gap.

More on this:

The Top 100 Gen AI Consumer Apps from Andreessen Horowitz

Not quite mAInstream: A consumer AI profile from Bank of America

Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact from Pew Research Center