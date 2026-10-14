Energyflation? More like everything-flation

Energy inflation, oil shipping, and a Mumbai garment business.
Prices in September increased 3.7% from last year. Has the energy price dumpster fire spread to the rest of the economy?
Freight rates for moving U.S. oil to Asia have soared from $3 to $6 per barrel before the war in Iran to around $38 per barrel today.
The women’s labor force participation rate in India is 32%. After seeing how little opportunity women had to earn money, one Mumbai woman started a company to empower women economically.