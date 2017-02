Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/23/life/mcdonalds-offer-soda-dollar-customer-numbers-continue-decline/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

McDonald's is slashing drink prices. Starting in April, you can get any size soda for a buck and drinks like smoothies and frappes for $2. It’s the latest in a number of promotions — from all-day breakfast to three sizes of Big Mac — to keep customers coming back in a time of increased competition.