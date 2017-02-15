Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/15/business/trump-retailers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Chief executives of some of America's largest retailers will meet with President Donald Trump today to talk about job creation and the economy.

They're also bending the ears of members of Congress to express opposition to a possible border adjustment tax, which is part of a House Republican blueprint for tax reform. The proposal would, among other things, levy a 20 percent tax on imported goods.

That's unappealing to the heads of import-reliant companies like Best Buy, Target and Gap Inc.

