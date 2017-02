Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/03/business/donald-trump-begin-scaling-back-dodd-frank-law/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump is set to scale back major regulations put in place after the financial crisis. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump will sign an executive order Friday afternoon to begin revising the rules set by the Dodd-Frank law. He’s also expected to direct the Labor Department to revise or rescind President Obama’s fiduciary rule, which was designed to prevent conflicts of interest among brokers who give retirement advice.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.