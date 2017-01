Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/16/world/trump-takes-aim-nato/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In interviews with European newspapers this weekend, President-elect Donald Trump slammed NATO. He said the military defense partnership is important to him, but he called the 70-year old alliance "obsolete." He says it's too divorced from the fight against terrorism. But not all experts see it that way.