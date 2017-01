Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/04/world/puerto-rico-s-governor-pushes-statehood-cut-debt/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Puerto Rico has a new governor. Ricardo Rosselló came into office on Monday and immediately talked about statehood as a key component in his plan to help the commonwealth resolve its debt crisis.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.