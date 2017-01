Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/04/world/politicians-who-said-they-d-cut-unpopular-trade-links-must-now-deliver/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Britain's ambassador to the European Union has quit. Veteran diplomat Ivan Rogers took a swipe at the British government in his resignation letter. He accused it of “muddled thinking” on Brexit.

The complexity of negotiations to dissolve trade pacts make it hard to deliver on promises politicians made to angry voters, both in Britain and the U.S.

