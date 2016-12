Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2016/12/30/sustainability/new-emissions-cap-and-trade-program-starts-canada/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President-elect Trump has declared climate change a “hoax,” and another word that can't be spoken on radio. But around the world there’s a fair bit of momentum to cut the carbon emissions that are warming the planet. On Jan. 1, the province of Ontario, above New York, opens the newest so-called cap-and-trade market for greenhouse gas emissions. It will hook up with other similar carbon markets in North America.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.