Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Globalization, shmobilization. Try "slowbalisation."

Jul 12, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,861 Episodes
Marketplace 3,881 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,588 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 137 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 107 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 6 Episodes

It’s getting more expensive to emit carbon pollution in Europe

Scott Tong Jul 12, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Steam and exhaust rise from a power plant in Oberhausen, Germany, in 2017.
Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

The price to emit 1 ton of carbon dioxide in Europe, under the European Union’s cap-and-trade market, has hit an 11-year high. After sagging for years at the equivalent of less than $10, the price per allowance has steadily risen in the last two years to nearly $30.

The higher price will act as more of a deterrent to European companies and organizations emitting large amounts of CO2, economists and environmental analysts said. And, should the price stay at this level or go up, it could provide long-term incentives to low-carbon innovations, including pure electric vehicles and power plants that install technology to capture and store carbon emissions.

At least two factors drove the rise in Europe’s emissions market price, analysts said: a decision by regulators to withdraw allowances from circulation and anticipated policies by EU member countries to restrict further climate emissions.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.

Thank you for doing your part!

give now