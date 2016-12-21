By Mark Garrison
December 21, 2016 | 5:09 PM
It's a tough time to be a packaged food company. Yesterday, General Mills reported disappointing earnings. Conagra — maker of Chef Boyardee and Reddi-wip — reports tomorrow. On one side, American shoppers are increasingly skeptical of processed food. That means once-iconic products aren't selling as well as they used to. On another, Wall Street keeps pressing for higher profits and cost-cutting, which makes it harder to invest in developing new products. 

