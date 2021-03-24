Brands that are grocery store staples, like General Mills, benefited from some habit changes during the pandemic: more people eating at home and buying food at the grocery store. Once we start going out to eat again, are there lessons packaged food companies can take away from the pandemic?

If the pandemic taught businesses anything, it’s that there’s a premium on the ability to change course quickly. CFRA’s Arun Sundaram said that applies to established brands, too.

“Companies are just going to have to constantly renovate their existing product portfolio and get rid of products that are not selling well,” Sundaram said.

When products are selling, if macaroni and cheese and cereal are flying off the shelves, companies need to meet that demand. But food industry consultant Victor Martino with Third Wave Strategies said a lot will depend on whether consumers continue to work from home.

“I think that will be good for packaged food companies that sell their products in grocery stores and online,” Martino said.

Since more consumers are shopping online, established companies like General Mills would do well to shift resources there, said Margo Kahnrose at the marketing firm Kenshoo.

“Suddenly, you’re talking about a real kind of getting into shape digitally that a lot of these brands have to do,” Kahnrose said.

She said more deeply rooted brands could have a harder time making that happen.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs How are those COVID relief payments affecting consumers? Payments started going out within days of President Joe Biden signing the American Rescue Plan, and that’s been a big shot in the arm for consumers, said John Leer at Morning Consult, which polls Americans every day. “Consumer confidence is really on a tear. They are growing more confident at a faster rate than they have following the prior two stimulus packages.” Leer said this time around the checks are bigger and they’re getting out faster. Now, rising confidence is likely to spark more consumer spending. But Lisa Rowan at Forbes Advisor said it’s not clear how much or how fast. Will more people be working from home once the worst of the pandemic recedes? It’s still unclear whether remote work will remain widespread, but there is at least more data analyzing the costs and benefits of working from home. People might be saving on things like commuting and buying clothes, but they’re also finding that in order to make long-term remote work feasible, they’ll have to upgrade their living spaces. And that cost could outweigh savings. Chris Stanton, a Harvard business professor, said even a minor increase in working from home after the pandemic could add up to billions of dollars a year for workers. I’m hearing a lot about interest rates. Is it getting more expensive to borrow money? Expectations of higher inflation as the economy rebounds have investors demanding higher yields to compensate. In turn, the recent surge in bond yields is pushing up the interest rates consumers pay on mortgages and other loans. Economist Scott Hoyt with Moody’s Analytics said rising rates could dampen demand for housing a little and refinancing a little more. Other kinds of consumer spending are less likely to be affected. Interest on auto loans and credit cards are pegged to shorter-term rates, which haven’t been rising as much. Read More Collapse