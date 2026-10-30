Tales from a ghost tour company in the Big Easy

Halloween is here, which means it’s that special time of year when people are on the hunt for a scare — something that will give them goosebumps and get the blood pumping.

Like any other Marketplace story, there is, of course, an economy behind all this: entire businesses dedicated to giving people a fright.

Few know this better than Kalila Smith. She’s the owner of Haunted History Tours in New Orleans, Louisiana. We spoke with her as a part of our ongoing series “What’s That Like?”, where we get to hear about all the weird and wonderful jobs that prop up our economy.

This time, we’re talking about ghost tours to help get you in the spooky spirit.

To hear about Smith’s business, click the play button at the top of the page.