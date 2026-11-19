With the dust (mostly) settled on the midterms, plenty of news outlets — ours notwithstanding — are parsing the fallout and the features of this year’s elections. It’s clear that plenty of economic issues were at the forefront of voters’ minds: healthcare, housing, affordability, and, of course, the data centers needed to fuel Big Tech’s AI buildout.

All of that rang true in Georgia. For the latest installment of Marketplace’s “Economic Pulse” — the series in which we speak with journalists to get a sense of the biggest economic headlines from where they’re based — “Marketplace Morning Report” host Kimberly Adams spoke with Marlon Hyde. He’s a business reporter at WABE in Atlanta who’s been covering housing and the data center buildout in Georgia. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Kimberly Adams: You've reported on how homeownership is out of reach for many people in Atlanta, which is something I imagine folks all over the country can relate to. At least where you are, when and how did housing become so unaffordable?

Marlon Hyde: Well, for Atlanta, we haven't been building to keep up with the population growth that we've seen, especially since the pandemic. Housing prices have skyrocketed, and especially over the last few years, where the cost to build the house, the cost of the land — everything has just kept going up and up. It's continuously pushed housing away from residents, away from lower-income people who are coming here thinking that the South is still cheap — and while relatively it is, it's just not as cheap as it used to be.

Adams: What have you been hearing from people in Atlanta about the high cost of housing when you're going out and talking to folks?

Hyde: Well, it's bolstered this need and desire for affordable housing. Now, the biggest question is always “Affordable to who?” Well, in certain areas of the city, they're using median area income to basically determine who can afford these “affordable homes.” One area is English Avenue. The English Avenue community is on the west side of Atlanta. It's just a few blocks away from Mercedes-Benz [Stadium], and they’ve recently received a mixed-use project that mixes affordable housing with affordable commercial space. One of the longtime residents, Cassandra Lee, also known as Mama, has lived there for over three decades. Here's what she said:

Cassandra Lee: It’s making it look better than it used to look. This used to be a rough neighborhood. The bluff was rough here. And since they’ve been fixing up and building a lot of stuff, now it’s getting people where they can afford rent and where they can afford a home for their family.

Hyde: When I spoke to residents in this neighborhood, they talked about how economically left out they felt living here, and now that they are seeing money come back in, they're actually seeing improvements in the neighborhood. You know, this investment came from the city of Atlanta, mixed with OaksATL, and it was $3 million spent to basically build this commercial and affordable residential space that can now keep residents in the community that they call home.

Adams: There was a Harvard study on economic mobility, looking at the 50 largest metro areas in the country. And when it comes to economic mobility, Atlanta ranks last. Why do you think that is, and what attempts have there been to address it?

Hyde: Recently, the Atlanta Regional Commission is helping launch a coalition of community partners to help build economic mobility. Now, here in Atlanta, it is very hard for somebody who was raised in low-income conditions to be able to move to become a higher-income earner, live in a better area of town, and a lot of leaders here do not want that to continue to be the case. So, they're coming together to drive investments in areas like housing, transportation, building up job opportunities, being able to connect residents with job opportunities — so that they can not only stay in the state that they call home, but be able to move up and progress, and not only want better for themselves, but see better for themselves and their community.

Adams: I want to shift gears a bit here. Atlanta is now leading the nation in data center construction. Why has the city become such a hub for this?

Hyde: We go back to some very simple things: land. The land, especially south of Metro Atlanta, is relatively cheap. You have connection; Atlanta has a huge broadband network, and it extends very far and wide, and data center companies and contractors, they love that here. And the last part is water. Georgia has an abundance of access to water. Now, that leads into the next part: community pushback.

There has been a lot of community feedback about whether or not they actually want these data centers in their community. And for the large part, a lot of the answers are no. You're seeing a lot of moratoriums, people showing up at community meetings, town halls. The level of civic engagement here in Georgia around data centers is unprecedented.

Adams: What about specifically in the city of Atlanta? How are the folks there responding to the data center build-out?

Hyde: We've seen active community members like Southwest DeKalb resident Gina Mangham, who has become a regular at such meetings. The last time I seen her, she showed up at a county commissioner meeting wearing a “No data campus” T-shirt. People are coming out in droves, building groups, building community around pushing back against these data centers. Now, meanwhile, there is pushback; companies are still moving here. We're seeing data centers gain investments and gain interest all around the state — QTS, Microsoft, you name it, they're building here in Georgia.

Adams: You know, data centers were such a huge issue on the campaign trail, and we definitely saw some major shifts in leadership in Georgia. How big of a role did data centers play in the election there?

Hyde: Data centers played a huge role, but I think what played a bigger role was affordability, which also ties back into data centers. We've seen everybody from farmers who are struggling to afford diesel — now prices have come down — but during the late part of the summer, early fall, it was rough for a lot of these businesses to be able to afford what they normally can purchase, especially ahead of time.

So, you've had consumers that have been cautious, but still having to pay a large buck for regular items that they always purchase. You have businesses not being able to afford fuel, grocery stores that have to transport the food — so affordability played a huge role, and especially in a state and especially around Atlanta where we've seen higher-than-usual energy prices, rising energy bills, data centers became a huge eyesore for a lot of these communities. And one of the largest concerns was how will data centers impact our energy costs, our energy bills?