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Oct 2, 2026

An unsettling economic picture

With wages stagnant and prices still rising, will the Fed hike rates at the end of the month?

Weekly Wrapby Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
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U.S. employers missed estimates by adding 29,000 new jobs in September.
U.S. employers missed estimates by adding 29,000 new jobs in September.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. economy added 29,000 jobs in September, missing estimates. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2%. And Thursday’s PCE report release found inflation held steady at 3.4%.

Wages aren’t growing, and people are facing higher prices. Inflation and consumer behavior have built an unsettling economic picture heading into the Federal Open Market Committee meeting at the end of the month. Will the Fed hike rates?

Jordyn Holman, a business reporter at the New York Times, and Sudeep Reddy, Washington bureau chief at MSNOW, joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to discuss the American economy and the rest of the week’s news for the Weekly Wrap.

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