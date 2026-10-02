The U.S. economy added 29,000 jobs in September, missing estimates. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2%. And Thursday’s PCE report release found inflation held steady at 3.4%.

Wages aren’t growing, and people are facing higher prices. Inflation and consumer behavior have built an unsettling economic picture heading into the Federal Open Market Committee meeting at the end of the month. Will the Fed hike rates?

Jordyn Holman, a business reporter at the New York Times, and Sudeep Reddy, Washington bureau chief at MSNOW, joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to discuss the American economy and the rest of the week’s news for the Weekly Wrap.