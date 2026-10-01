Inflation held steady in August. Yay?

Annual inflation stayed at 3.4%, according to the latest PCE report. Plus: Construction workers, security guards, and growing out of debt.
Tara Sinclair at George Washington University helps explain why we should care about the rising cost of borrowing.
In August, headline inflation was up 0.3 percentage points from the month before, measuring a steady 3.4% year over year.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that the country can “grow” its way out of debt. Is growth enough?
Immigration enforcement has made it harder and more expensive to find workers, delaying construction in markets like the Rio Grande Valley.
Seasonal hiring announcements are unusually quiet heading into the holiday season, according to new data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
Kurtis Lee, economics correspondent for The New York Times, explains why there’s such high demand for private security guards in a time of more visible threats of violence in public spaces.