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Oct 1, 2026

Inflation held steady in August. Yay?

Annual inflation stayed at 3.4%, according to the latest PCE report. Plus: Construction workers, security guards, and growing out of debt.

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Inflation held steady in August. Yay?
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

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Inflation held steady in August. Yay?