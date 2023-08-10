Would you trust AI for financial advice?
Some people ask artificial intelligence for gardening tips, others ask what to do with their life savings. We look into where the technology stands. Then we hear from three real estate agents about the state of homebuying.
Segments From this episode
Is shelter inflation data the most timely measure of housing costs?
As some CPI data lags, economists consider new rental data to better understand where housing costs are now.
Uptick in gas prices could threaten consumers' confidence
Inflation at the pump is in the pipeline for August. It would likely show up right before the Fed’s September interest rate meeting.
By 2050, demographic shifts could mean a very different global economy
Today, nearly a third of Japan's population is over the age of 65. Compared to how much wealthy nations' populations will age in the coming decades though, Japan "is only the tip of the iceberg" says New York Times journalist Lauren Leatherby.
How rideshare drivers feel about robot competition
Among other issues, how does a driverless car deal with drunk passengers?
What's AI gonna do with your money?
Many of the ChatGPT plugins or other financial AI tools seem designed to make advisers' jobs easier, not replace them. At least for now.
Checking in on the path of pandemic homebuying
Three real estate agents explain how their communities have changed.
Music from the episode
chillin' again [bsd.u]
Antenna Bonobo
Don't You Mind Thrupence
Passion Fruit Drake
Feel Your Weight - Poolside Remix Rhye, Poolside
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer