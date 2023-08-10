My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Would you trust AI for financial advice?
Aug 10, 2023

Would you trust AI for financial advice?

Jun/Getty Images
Some people ask artificial intelligence for gardening tips, others ask what to do with their life savings. We look into where the technology stands. Then we hear from three real estate agents about the state of homebuying.

Segments From this episode

Is shelter inflation data the most timely measure of housing costs?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Aug 10, 2023
As some CPI data lags, economists consider new rental data to better understand where housing costs are now.
While shelter inflation is still at 7.7% year-on-year, economists are incorporating new, more timely data into their forecasts that shows a cooling of housing prices.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Uptick in gas prices could threaten consumers' confidence

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 10, 2023
Inflation at the pump is in the pipeline for August. It would likely show up right before the Fed’s September interest rate meeting.
The recent uptick in gas prices can largely be attributed to intense heat in oil refining areas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
By 2050, demographic shifts could mean a very different global economy

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Aug 10, 2023
Today, nearly a third of Japan's population is over the age of 65. Compared to how much wealthy nations' populations will age in the coming decades though, Japan "is only the tip of the iceberg" says New York Times journalist Lauren Leatherby.
Wealthy economies like those in Europe and East Asia are going to be facing a much smaller working-age population within the next few decades.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
How rideshare drivers feel about robot competition

by Matt Levin
Aug 10, 2023
Among other issues, how does a driverless car deal with drunk passengers?
Waymo autonomous vehicles in a San Francisco parking lot. California will decide whether the company can expand operations in the city.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
What's AI gonna do with your money?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 10, 2023
Many of the ChatGPT plugins or other financial AI tools seem designed to make advisers' jobs easier, not replace them. At least for now.
“I think we will get to the point where AI is saying you should invest in 'X,'” said Sarah Hoffman at the Fidelity Center for Applied Technology.
AndreyPopov/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Checking in on the path of pandemic homebuying

by Maria Hollenhorst
Aug 10, 2023
Three real estate agents explain how their communities have changed.
The flow of out-of-state buyers into rural communities has not stopped, according to one Montana real estate agent.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

chillin' again [bsd.u]
Antenna Bonobo
Don't You Mind Thrupence
Passion Fruit Drake
Feel Your Weight - Poolside Remix Rhye, Poolside

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

