Would you take a job that might make you work for free?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Or could furlough you at any moment? Increasingly, government jobs are a tough sell. Plus, why digital retailers like Instacart are becoming big ad platforms.
Segments From this episode
Why some car parts are still hard to find
Dealers are still playing catch-up after the chip shortage and suppliers are building parts for new cars rather than those on the road.
An app's worth is partly the data it's got on you, the customer
Retail apps like Instacart are valued more and more for their consumer data — and advertising possibilities.
Members-only retailers are a status symbol in China
While regular supermarkets are struggling in China, aspirational consumers keep Sam’s Club, Costco and its Chinese competitor Freshippo X expanding.
Cyclists and hikers bring life back to an old gold mining town in Wyoming
A growing number of adventurers are traveling the Continental Divide each summer, bringing a much-needed boost to one community.
As another government shutdown looms, government jobs lose their luster
Workers have been paid after past shutdowns, albeit late. But there's no guarantee they will after any future shutdown.
Is shipping goods by barge good for the environment?
Barges can move cargo with less fuel than a truck or train. But environmental experts are skeptical of emissions calculations.
Music from the episode
Told You So Paramore
It's Not Me Arthur Benson
STYLE Tatsuya Maruyama
Circles Taro Umebayashi
Boyfriend Selena Gomez
TWO OF US Mocky
Part Of The Game 50 Cent, NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer