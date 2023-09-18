How We SurviveAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Million Bazillion

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Would you take a job that might make you work for free?
Sep 18, 2023

Would you take a job that might make you work for free?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Or could furlough you at any moment? Increasingly, government jobs are a tough sell. Plus, why digital retailers like Instacart are becoming big ad platforms.

Segments From this episode

Why some car parts are still hard to find

by Henry Epp
Sep 18, 2023
Dealers are still playing catch-up after the chip shortage and suppliers are building parts for new cars rather than those on the road.
Dealerships are hesitant to sell high-demand parts to repair shops. Instead, they're prioritizing putting those parts into new cars.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

An app's worth is partly the data it's got on you, the customer

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 18, 2023
Retail apps like Instacart are valued more and more for their consumer data — and advertising possibilities.
"You search for yogurt, and there's, like, a Chobani ad," says Sucharita Kodali of Forrester. "It's more lucrative to sell an ad than it is to actually, in many cases, sell the yogurt."
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Members-only retailers are a status symbol in China

by Jennifer Pak
Sep 18, 2023
While regular supermarkets are struggling in China, aspirational consumers keep Sam’s Club, Costco and its Chinese competitor Freshippo X expanding.
A shopper walks out with a full shopping cart from a Sam's Club in Shanghai. Membership retailers are expanding in China despite traditional supermarkets struggling.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Cyclists and hikers bring life back to an old gold mining town in Wyoming

by Caitlin Tan
Sep 18, 2023
A growing number of adventurers are traveling the Continental Divide each summer, bringing a much-needed boost to one community.
Cyclists sit at the wooden bar in the Atlantic City Mercantile. It is an old saloon that was originally built for gold miners, but now sees mostly hikers and cyclists.
Caitlin Tan/Wyoming Public Media
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As another government shutdown looms, government jobs lose their luster

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 18, 2023
Workers have been paid after past shutdowns, albeit late. But there's no guarantee they will after any future shutdown.
Federal workers are subject to threats of government shutdown, which might lessen the appeal of a career in public service.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Is shipping goods by barge good for the environment?

by Eric Schmid
Sep 18, 2023
Barges can move cargo with less fuel than a truck or train. But environmental experts are skeptical of emissions calculations.
A 15-barge tow approaches a lock and dam complex near Granite City, Illinois. Environmentalists say the carbon emissions generated by transit through locks and dams need to be better understood.
Eric Schmid/STLPR
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Told You So Paramore
It's Not Me Arthur Benson
STYLE Tatsuya Maruyama
Circles Taro Umebayashi
Boyfriend Selena Gomez
TWO OF US Mocky
Part Of The Game 50 Cent, NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:02 PM PDT
27:56
2:10 PM PDT
1:41
6:00 AM PDT
6:26
3:18 AM PDT
8:52
Sep 15, 2023
24:53
Sep 13, 2023
22:56
Sep 12, 2023
27:23
An app's worth is partly the data it's got on you, the customer
An app's worth is partly the data it's got on you, the customer
Is shipping goods by barge good for the environment?
Is shipping goods by barge good for the environment?
Why some car parts are still hard to find
Why some car parts are still hard to find
Public swimming pools, by the numbers
By The Numbers
Public swimming pools, by the numbers