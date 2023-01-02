With a new year comes new data privacy protections
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
California expanded its data privacy laws to include employers. Today, what it means for companies in the state and beyond. Then, a look at the astrotourism industry.
Segments From this episode
Complying with California's new privacy law is a big deal for employers
Employers collect a lot of data on workers beyond the basics: surveillance footage, emails, facial recognition. Now, they have to account for all of it.
The stubbornness of the digital divide
The FCC’s newest broadband availability map is now published, and states and municipalities have until Jan. 13 to challenge any inaccuracies. We check in with Marketplace’s Savannah Maher on that process and the map's accuracy so far.
Substance use and new paths to recovery
From American Public Media's Call To Mind initiative, Marketplace host Kimberly Adams talks with Dr. Joji Suzuki from Brigham and Women’s Hospital about the workforce and treatment for substance use disorders.
Once pandemic emergency protections end, millions likely to lose Medicaid
As many as 15 million people may lose Medicaid coverage after the pandemic emergency is formally declared over. But the government’s own projections show many of them will still qualify. They’ll just get hung up in the paperwork.
In an ever-brighter world, tourists travel north for truly dark skies
As light pollution affects more of the globe, astrotourism is taking off in remote spots where skies are dark and stars shine bright.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer